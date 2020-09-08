1/1
Glenn Nicol
Glenn L. Nicol, age 82 of Altoona, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Altoona. He was born on May 11, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois to Leslie and Nellie Nicol.
He was a mechanics mechanic, who was a tinkerer extraordinaire. It seemed like there was nothing he could not fix. Glenn was a self-taught machinist and a train enthusiast who made his own rideable train and track for his yard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very fond of the time he spent with his brother Nick on annual deer hunts and the fishing trips that they took like ones when they belonged to the Sunfish Fishing Club.
Glenn was a mechanic for the first part of this career. Most of that time was spent as an auto mechanic, but had a stint as a locomotive mechanic. He spent the last 21 years of his career maintaining the heating and cooling for UW - Eau Claire before retiring.
He is survived by his best friend and confidant, Charlene Nicol of Altoona; sons: Russ (Janice) and Jeff, both of Eau Claire; a daughter Michelle Smith of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Jessica (Tyler) Olson, Matthew (Amy), Leah (Amanda) Nicol, Cassie (Sean) Bibeau, Jason (Shannon) Morrill, Ally Nicol (Tessa Pals) and Sharai Smith; and a sister Marjorie Daugherty of Ottawa, Ill. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, a brother Francis "Nick", and sisters Mary Ellen Krug and Alice Mathison.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
