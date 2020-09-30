I want to thank this beautiful lady for loving my dad soooo much. I know he loved her soooo much too & he always called her "his woman." He always talked about how she made the best fudge he ever ate & he was right. I truly thank her for making him happy in the last years of his life. While I know she will be sorely missed, I take comfort in knowing that they are together again in Heaven now & that he was there to greet her & give her one of his hugs & many kisses. Reunited for eternity with our Lord & Savior.....what a blessing. Rest in peace, dear lady. Love Always, Kelly & Earl

Kelly & Earl Williamson

