Gloria Eisold
1930 - 2020
Gloria J. (Christensen) Eisold, 90, formerly of Eau Claire, WI. Passed away due to Covid on Wednesday September 16, 2020 in Winter Garden FL. Gloria was born on August 25, 1930 to Roy and Florence (Powers) Christensen in St. Paul MN. During Gloria's younger years she lived in Superior WI and eventually moved to Eau Claire WI were she graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1949.
Gloria married James A. Eisold on June 25, 1949 and raised seven children. She had several jobs while raising her family which included "The Avon Lady," Gramac's and Associated Bank.
In 1997 Jim and Gloria moved to Winter Garden FL for their Golden Years. Here their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit them. Everyone enjoyed the warm weather, sunshine and reminisced about earlier times laughing so hard until they cried. Jim passed away in 2006. Gloria was fortunate to find another love, Max Anderson whom she married on May 11, 2011. Max passed away in 2017.
While living in Florida, Gloria found a new hobby-painting. She painted many beautiful scenic pictures so all her children could remember her by. Gardening was another pride and passion. Her beautiful Trumpet flowers, spectacular Christmas Cacti with white, pink, purple and red colors. She even grew her own pineapples and grapefruit. People passing by commented on her beautiful plants and just looking at them would make you happy and smile. We will also remember Gloria for her fudge and Chinese Noodle Cookies whom everyone loved and could not get enough of. She would make batches of her cookies and send them to her children for Christmas because that's all they wanted! Heaven will be happy to have her. Gloria also continued the Bread Ministry which Max started many years earlier.
Gloria is survived by her seven children; Sharon Eisold, Karen (Gary) Barneson, Patrice (Mark) Wilkie, Connie Sironen, James M. Eisold, Scott (Barbara) Eisold and Michael Eisold. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, husbands James Eisold and Max Anderson, sister Bernyce (Ernest) Klages, granddaughter Megan Eisold and great-grandchildren Ernest Lee IV and Eve Rose Jackson.
Private service to be held at a later date.
Becker Funeral Home of Clermont FL is assisting the family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
806 W. MINNEOLA AVE.
Clermont, FL 34711
(352) 394-7121
September 30, 2020
Gloria you will always be in my heart, you will be missed my friend but not for gotten
Gay and Don Boatwright and Pearlman
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mrs. Eisold lived in the Town of Seymour on Tower Drive when I knew her. She was the Mom of one of my class mates at Black Elementary and North High School. She was great at providing cookies/treats for the Mothers' Club at Black. And, yes, I remember her selling Avon. I recall a few Tupperware parties, too. She was a great asset to the Town of Seymour family. My sympathy on the passing of your Mom.
Anita C Harvey, North Class of 1972
Anita Harvey
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
We will remember Gloria's precious smile and appreciation when I played the harp
Cordula and Karl Kretzinger
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jim & I have known Max & Gloria for quite a few years and they both will be truly missed. We had great times together. Gloria is with Max now and They will do great things together again. They were so much in love. We truly enjoyed their company and doing bread with them. They will both be angels looking over their family now. Max & Gloria we love you dearly.
Jim & Pat Fletcher
Jim & Pat Fletcher
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom, Gloria! Great memories of our families hanging out with each other. I especially remember the camping trip to Sawmill campground! I will pass this on to my Mom, Gert. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers!
Jane Marsh
Friend
September 29, 2020
I miss her dearly she was a great friend
Louellen Frey
Friend
September 29, 2020
Was nice knowing her and Max during my time working at bread
Betty Guillemette
Friend
September 29, 2020
I will miss you, my sweet friend!
Louise Orum
Friend
September 29, 2020
Gloria has been in my life for at least 10 years or more, she was a great lady and I miss her every day. I know she will be a very special angel in heaven.
Vernon Kaiser
Friend
September 29, 2020
I’ve only just gotten to know Gloria over the last year, but I will remember her forever. Please know you are all in my prayers. Visita won’t be the same without her.
Nicky Savoie
Friend
September 22, 2020
I want to thank this beautiful lady for loving my dad soooo much. I know he loved her soooo much too & he always called her "his woman." He always talked about how she made the best fudge he ever ate & he was right. I truly thank her for making him happy in the last years of his life. While I know she will be sorely missed, I take comfort in knowing that they are together again in Heaven now & that he was there to greet her & give her one of his hugs & many kisses. Reunited for eternity with our Lord & Savior.....what a blessing. Rest in peace, dear lady. Love Always, Kelly & Earl
Kelly & Earl Williamson
Family
