Gloriene Wahl

Gloriene E. Wahl, age 92, of Menomonie, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
She was born May 24, 1928 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Glen and Gladys (Gould) Litzkow.
On Sept. 17, 1947, Gloriene married Harold Wahl in Menomonie.
Gloriene raised three children and worked daily on the farm. She enjoyed raising chickens and selling the eggs. Gloriene always had a big garden which provided food for her family. She loved to bake and cook and was noted for her homemade bread. She enjoyed crocheting, making many crafts, vacationing in northern Wisconsin, fishing and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved visits from her great grandchildren.
Gloriene is survived by a son Wayne (Brenda) Wahl of Elk Mound and two daughters Sharon (Randy) VandenPlas of New Franken, WI and Marlys Schmutz of NC; grandson Aaron (Teresa) Wahl of Eau Claire, WI; a great-granddaughter Mallory Wahl and great grandson Marshall Wahl; brothers Theodore (Ruby) Litzkow of Boyceville, Larry (Junella) Litzkow of St. Paul, MN; step-sisters Darlene (Roger) Funk and Rosemary Saul; sister-in-law Eva Wahl of Menomonie and nephew Scott Wahl of Menomonie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, brother Don Litzkow and Gary (Jan) Litzkow, stepsister Shirley Scott and brother-in-law Donald Wahl.
Private graveside services will take place at Froen Cemetery in the Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com