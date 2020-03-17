Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Angela Mercici
Brea, CA
Goldean "Posey" Reiter


1930 - 2020
Goldean "Posey" Reiter Obituary
Goldean "Posey" Reiter was gracefully born in Eau Claire, WI in 1930 to Frank and Ruth Beck. Attended school at St. Patrick's high school and St. Benedicts College in Minnesota, where every year she was awarded "God's Favorite Pupil". Upon graduating, she worked in a dental office in Eau Claire, where she garnered the coveted title of "God's Favorite Dental Lady."
Married the dashing Keith Reiter in 1952 and never regretted it...except every time he ticked her off. From this blessed union, raised 8 children and never regretted it....except every time they ticked her off. She had 46 grand and great grandchildren, all of whom she loved equally, but only 1 of which was her favorite.
Posey was the queen of their hearts. The best baker. The best gossip. The best knitter. The best wife. The best mother. The best woman. She will be missed every second of every moment.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 21 at Saint Angela Mercici, Brea, CA.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
