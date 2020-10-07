Gordon Isaacson

Gordon E. Isaacson, age 95, passed into the presence of Lord on October 1, 2020. He was born in the township of Drammen on September 25, 1925, the son of Henry and Clara (Kilde) Isaacson. He attended Sheldon Valley School and Mondovi High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September 1945, served in the 1st Separate Engineer Battalion in China, and was honorably discharged in November 1946. He began sawing lumber for Homer Jackson and purchased a portable sawmill in partnership with Gerry Moe. In the fall of 1949, Gordon bought Gerry out and continued to (farm/custom) saw lumber throughout six states and Canada for 53 years.
On New Year's Eve, December 31, 1949, Gordon married a neighbor, Jean Elsie Jackson, at the Mondovi Methodist Church. They lived on the Madison East Side, South Leeds, and Morrisonville until the fall of 1959 when they bought Jean's parents farm (Pine Knoll) in Drammen. They raised beef cattle and he continued to saw lumber until selling the mill in 1994. He served on the Mondovi School Board for 23 years. He also helped with Nursing Home ministries in Mondovi and Eau Claire.
Gordon lived on Pine Knoll farm, which Jean's great-grandparents had purchased in the late 1800's, until his death six days after his 95 birthday, while returning from visiting his son, Doug and family in Montana.
He is survived by his three sons: George (Debra) Isaacson of rural Eleva, WI, Randolph (Theresa) Isaacson of Oak Creek, WI and Douglas (Kim) Isaacson of Clinton, Montana; eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Kelly), Rebekah (Chris) Berry, Joshua (Elizabeth), and Jeremiah (Bea) Isaacson, Rachel (Adam) Heinson, Bridget (Scott) Bender, and Marley (Ryan) Behnke, and Alan (Samma) Kite. Nineteen great grandchildren; Tyler and Drew Isaacson, Alex Berry, Aiden, Addison, and Elsie Isaacson, Gage, Brooklynn, Noah, and Bennett Heinson, Everett, Kiptyn, Axel, and Brecken Bender, Kaleb, Brycen, Rowan, and Lincoln Behnke, Luna Kite. As well as two brothers Merlin (Ardis) of Eau Claire, Harold (Audrey) of Federalway Washington, two sisters Doris Thompson, Lila Repaal both of Drammen and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon is preceded in death by his wife (Jean), parents (Henry and Clara), sister and brother-in-law (Carol and Kenneth Casey Stanton), brother-in-law's Bob Repaal and Lloyd Thompson, and niece Christine Thompson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM. at the Marten Center in Mondovi followed by the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dale Lunderville officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi immediately following the service.
Talbot Family Funeral Home-Mondovi (talbotfuneralhomes.com
) is assisting the family with arrangements.