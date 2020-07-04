Gordon Weiss

Gordon A "Gordy" Weiss, age 52, of Durand died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with his family by his side. He was diagnosed in 2018 with brain cancer.
Gordy was born on April 26, 1968 in Durand. He was the son of Alfred "Fritz" and Helen (Wayne) Weiss. Gordy grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School in 1986. After high school, Gordy worked various jobs in construction and logging. Gordy married Rhonda Wieland on September 5, 1998 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. After marriage, they moved to their current residence in the Town of Albany, rural Mondovi where they raised their family. In 2002, Gordy became a full-time real estate agent. In 2004, he bought the business and named it Weiss Realty. He was recognized by the WRA (Wisconsin Realtors Association) as the top land sales agent from 2005-2018. Gordy had a passion for connecting people to the right type of property and bringing their dreams to reality.
Gordy loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. He was known for rewarding them with a "half stick of gum". Gordy enjoyed sports, especially basketball. He never missed an open gym or his children's sporting and school events. Gordy's greatest passion was hunting and whitetail deer management. He was featured on several hunting shows and magazines. His last year of hunting, 2019, was his most successful season, harvesting the two biggest deer of his life.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children, Brody, Fletcher and Addison; brother, Marty (Mary) Weiss of Durand; six sisters, Deb (Dan) Case of Chippewa Falls, Denise (Joe) Auth of Arkansaw, Cheryl (Bob) Yarrington of Eau Claire, Cindy (Pat) Auth of Arkansaw, Margean McRoberts of Eleva and Cora (David) Castleberg of Chatfield, MN; four stepsisters, Lori, Amy, Kelly and Dayna; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Roger Prissel; and stepbrother, "Rogie Jr."
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery-Lima in Durand. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
.