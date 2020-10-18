1/
Gregory Beranek
Determined to recover from lung cancer up to the very end, Gregory Beranek died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard, mother, Elizabeth and brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife Leslie Detjen Beranek, brother David and sister Patricia Lockyear.
Greg loved to visit with people sharing his opinions and thoughts freely. A woodworker extraordinaire, he appreciated the beauty of fine woods, making delicate boxes, small furniture and handy items for his family and friends. He loved cars, old country music, baking, horses and following the weather. A loyal friend, he was strong willed and always looking to the future.
The family will hold a private service.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
