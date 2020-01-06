|
Gregory A. House, age 68, of Eau Claire passed away after a lengthy illness on the morning of Saturday, January 4, 2020, while under hospice care at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Greg was the second eldest child born to the late Harold and Patricia House on August 20, 1951 in Eau Claire. The family also lived briefly in St Cloud, Brainerd and Winona, MN and Midland, MI, where Greg's father worked for North Central Airlines. In his youth, Greg worked at Eau Claire Printing for his uncles. Greg graduated from Memorial High School in 1969. After high school he attended the DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. In 1970, Greg joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as an electronic technician. He served for eight years.
In the 1980s, Greg lived in Chisago City, MN working for Hewlett Packard as a computer technician. Greg was an avid fisherman while living on Green Lake near Chisago. Having attained his private pilot's license while in the Air Force, Greg was a flight instructor and a multi-engine rated pilot. He also enjoyed hang gliding.
After retiring from Hewlett Packard, Greg, an avid follower of all things political, became the mayor of Chisago City, serving for two terms. He opened and ran an office supply store at the same time.
Greg will be remembered for his generosity to his brother and sisters, friends, neighbors and relatives. Greg was quick and fast with his humor, regaling family members with tales both past and present. Always willing to try something new, Greg would take his younger siblings and nieces and nephews on many new adventures, once driving them all the way to Florida to watch a Space Shuttle launch.
Greg is survived by his loving siblings, Linda (Chuck, who he enjoyed many a golf outings with) Martin, Debbie Kappus, Wendy Sontag, Harold (Katarina) House, III and Nikki Bernhardt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Greg's care teams at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation and Heartland Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 off Golf Road). Visitation will be one hour prior to service. A private interment will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
"Life has to end. Love doesn't." - Mitch Albom
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020