Greta Ann Schreiner, 91, of Mondovi, WI passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi. She was born November 30, 1928 in Eau Claire; daughter of Curtis and Verna (Benning) Rohrscheib.
Greta grew up in rural Mondovi and was a graduate of Mondovi High School. On March 9, 1952 she married Charles Schreiner in Mondovi, WI. They farmed in the town of Albany, Pepin County, WI until 1960. Greta and Chuck lived in various cities in Wisconsin, returning to their hometown of Mondovi in 1993. Throughout her career, Greta worked for various agricultural businesses in Wisconsin.
Greta was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kristine Schreiner of Mondovi, David (Susan) Schreiner of La Crosse and Randy (Norene) Schreiner of Mondovi; grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Schreiner, Leah (Michael) Cauley, Adam Schreiner, Allison Schreiner, Andrew Schreiner; great-grandchildren, Aria and Raylan Schreiner, Ella and James Cauley; sisters, Ila Brister, Arlene Paulson and Ellen (Robert) Haffa; brother, John (Joanne) Rohrscheib; brother-in-law, August Schreiner, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Katherine Richardson;
brothers-in-law, GH Brister, Kenneth Paulson, and Dave Richardson; sisters-in-law, Alda (Hagen) Schreiner and Patricia (Schreiner) Herman.
Family funeral services will be held at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi.
To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi, WI in memory of Greta Schreiner.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020