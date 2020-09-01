Gwelda Glaus

Gwelda M. Glaus, age 93 of Durand, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Gwelda was born on September 8, 1926, in Arkansaw. She was the daughter of Wilford and Clara (Supri) Patnode. Gwelda grew up in Arkansaw and graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1943. Her mother, Clara died at an early age and her father, Wilford, later remarried Bessie Keeler. After high school at the age of 17, Gwelda began her lifelong career as a teacher. She graduated from Buffalo County Normal School in 1945. Gwelda married Leslie Glaus, together they had four children and later divorced. While teaching, Gwelda took night classes and attained a bachelor's degree in education. Gwelda taught at a one room school in the town of Waterville known as Forest Vale, St. Mary's School in Durand and finished her teaching career at Arkansaw Elementary School.

Gwelda loved to travel and was able to visit many different countries, including taking a summer to teach in Scotland. She also enjoyed golfing with her ladies' group and playing cards. Gwelda volunteered with the American Red Cross for nearly 20 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gwelda is survived by her children; Teresa (John) Schultz of Jim Falls, Rod (Dianne) of Durand and Greg (Roxie) of Durand, son-in-law; Don Jaquish of Eau Claire, 15 grandchildren; Jill (Forrest), Jenny (Jeff), Erin (Seth), Megan (Lee), Tiffany (Steve), Lesley (Kevin), Brad (Miranda), Tim (Marci), Jeff (Beth), Jolee (Jason), Paul (Amanda), Dave (Sara), Kelly (Lynn), Kerry (Scott), Lisa (Jame), 28 great grandchildren; Anna, Andrew, Oliva, Cole, Mia, Bella, Pippa, Eddy, Evelyn, Jayce, Clara, Jaidyn, Wesley, Fredrick, Sylvie, Alex, Allison, Jackson, Devin, Clare, Christian, Landen, Adelyn, Jacob, Zach, Katie, Ashley and Jordan, one brother; Giles Patnode, one sister; Fern Ingalls, one sister-in-law; Evelyn Keeler, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, daughter; Babbette Jaquish, son-in-law; Mark Silberhorn, one brother; Warren Patnode and seven step-siblings; Bill, Ruth, Phil, Mildred, Peg, Isabelle and Bernie.

Graveside Services will be 12:00PM Noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery in Arkansaw, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00PM-5:00PM at the Glaus Brothers Shop, W5356 US HWY 10, Durand, WI 54736.







