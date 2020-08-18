Harold Krei

Harold "Bud" Krei
Harold R. Krei, "Bud", 73, of rural Fall Creek was surrounded by family and friends when he passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, due to injuries suffered in an ATV accident at his home.
Bud was born in Carroll, Nebraska, on June 15, 1947, son of Theodore and Teresa (Lewis) Krei. The family moved to Greenwood when Bud was 9 years old and it was there that he completed his education at Greenwood schools. Bud was a carpenter and furnace installer and was always willing to help anybody at anytime. He married Mary Gutowski on Nov. 3, 1978, in South Dakota.
Bud is survived by Mary, his wife of 42 years; son Rick; 5 stepchildren, Sandy, Art, John, Ed and Dave; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister Janet Petkovsek; nephew and 2 nieces; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ted.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced later.
Bud's family would like to thank all his medical providers for the special care given him these past 4 years.
