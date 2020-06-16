Harold Kronenberg
Harold "Diz" J. Kronenberg, age 95 of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire.
Private memorial mass will take place. Inurnment with military honors will take place in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. A link to view Diz's service at 12:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 will be provided in Diz's obituary on our website.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
