Harold Kronenberg

Harold John James "Diz" Kronenberg, age 95, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 while a resident of Oakwood Hills Senior Living. Diz was born on August 19, 1924, the son of Frank and Mary Kronenberg in Eau Claire, WI. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School through his sophomore year and then attended Eau Claire High School.
Diz left school the last part of his senior year to enlist in the United States Army Air Force. He was a ball-turret (belly) gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress flying a total of 42 missions out of North Africa, Italy and England. His last mission was on June 5, 1944, over the V2 rocket fields in Peenemunde, France. When returning to England from the mission, his plane flew over the assembled D-Day invasion fleet in the English Channel. He continued to participate in annual reunions of the 390th bomb group up until his death.
When Diz returned to the United States he married his High School sweetheart, Marjorie (Marj) Sippel on May 26, 1945 while stationed in Florida. After being discharged from the USAAF, he was drafted by the New York Yankees and played minor league ball for the Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. Diz ended his baseball career because he felt his life would be more meaningful as a teacher. He attended college on the GI Bill studying at the University of Wisconsin Madison and Eau Claire. Diz began his teaching career at Stanley High School and then later moved to South Junior High School where he taught and coached until he retired.
Diz was an avid athlete and sportsman. He was the catcher on the 1950 Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers baseball team. He excelled as a wing playing his favorite sport of hockey for the Eau Claire Rockets in the 50s and 60s, managed the Peters Packers softball team (one of the top fast pitch teams in the country) during the 60s, won numerous state and national paddleball and racquetball championships and was Golf Professional at the Hillcrest Country Club. Diz coached blind golfer, Dick Fisher, in national and international golf tournaments and hunting expeditions. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many days on the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers. Diz and his good friend Roger Stolp once bagged over 200 grouse in one season. Diz was a charter member of the Eau Claire Memorial Hall of Fame and is considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes in Eau Claire history.
Diz was a history buff focusing primarily on World War II and also the history of Eau Claire. He wrote eight books on the military and athletic history of the Chippewa Valley. He made hundreds of speeches and presentations regarding his and others military experiences.
Diz is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary, his wife Marjorie, brothers Wayne, Donald and twin brother Harvey (Hub), sister Nancy Dahl, sister-in-laws Rita Kronenberg and Reve Sippel, brother-in-laws Dennis Dahl, Bud Sippel, and Wally Hill. He is survived by his sister-in-laws Beatrice Hill and Barbara Dean Kronenberg and many nieces and nephews. Diz also leaves behind hundreds of friends.
Diz led an adventurous and interesting life having traveled all over the world. He is remembered as a fierce opponent on the playing field and a good friend to many but was most proud of being a teacher, coach, mentor, and family man. Diz aged very gracefully with a great sense of humor and had a story to tell for every occasion. He remained positive, enthusiastic, happy, and humble throughout his life. He inspired thousands of young people, family, and friends. We lost a legend.
A private memorial mass will take place for immediate family. Inurnment with military honors will take place at the Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington. A link to view Diz's service at 12:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 will be provided in Diz's obituary on our website. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com and may drive by Diz's favorite breakfast spot, The Altoona Restaurant, between 2-3:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 to pick up a memorial card and tie a ribbon around a tree planted in his honor. The family will have a public Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date with the time and location being published in the Eau Claire Leader Telegram prior to the celebration.
The family would like to thank the staff and Mayo Hospice for their loving care. The family also requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of three organizations in Diz's honor. The youth baseball programs in Eau Claire, together, are reviving the Eau Claire City tournament in Diz's honor. If you would like to contribute to The Diz Memorial City Tournament in his honor, please send checks payable to: Eau Claire National Little League, c/o Stucky Chiropractic Center, 2105 E Clairemont Ave, 54701. If you would like to donate to a Memorial Park Bench to be placed at McDonough Park, please send checks to: Eau Claire Community Parks Association, P.O. Box 741, 54702 with memo reading McDounough Park Memorial bench for Diz Kronenberg. If you would like to donate to the Veterans Tribute Legacy Stones, please click https://www.ecveteransfoundation.com/#veterans-park/ or send checks to: EC Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 1422, 54702 with memo reading Legacy Stones with Dizs name.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to assist Diz and his family.
Diz left school the last part of his senior year to enlist in the United States Army Air Force. He was a ball-turret (belly) gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress flying a total of 42 missions out of North Africa, Italy and England. His last mission was on June 5, 1944, over the V2 rocket fields in Peenemunde, France. When returning to England from the mission, his plane flew over the assembled D-Day invasion fleet in the English Channel. He continued to participate in annual reunions of the 390th bomb group up until his death.
When Diz returned to the United States he married his High School sweetheart, Marjorie (Marj) Sippel on May 26, 1945 while stationed in Florida. After being discharged from the USAAF, he was drafted by the New York Yankees and played minor league ball for the Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. Diz ended his baseball career because he felt his life would be more meaningful as a teacher. He attended college on the GI Bill studying at the University of Wisconsin Madison and Eau Claire. Diz began his teaching career at Stanley High School and then later moved to South Junior High School where he taught and coached until he retired.
Diz was an avid athlete and sportsman. He was the catcher on the 1950 Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers baseball team. He excelled as a wing playing his favorite sport of hockey for the Eau Claire Rockets in the 50s and 60s, managed the Peters Packers softball team (one of the top fast pitch teams in the country) during the 60s, won numerous state and national paddleball and racquetball championships and was Golf Professional at the Hillcrest Country Club. Diz coached blind golfer, Dick Fisher, in national and international golf tournaments and hunting expeditions. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many days on the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers. Diz and his good friend Roger Stolp once bagged over 200 grouse in one season. Diz was a charter member of the Eau Claire Memorial Hall of Fame and is considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes in Eau Claire history.
Diz was a history buff focusing primarily on World War II and also the history of Eau Claire. He wrote eight books on the military and athletic history of the Chippewa Valley. He made hundreds of speeches and presentations regarding his and others military experiences.
Diz is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary, his wife Marjorie, brothers Wayne, Donald and twin brother Harvey (Hub), sister Nancy Dahl, sister-in-laws Rita Kronenberg and Reve Sippel, brother-in-laws Dennis Dahl, Bud Sippel, and Wally Hill. He is survived by his sister-in-laws Beatrice Hill and Barbara Dean Kronenberg and many nieces and nephews. Diz also leaves behind hundreds of friends.
Diz led an adventurous and interesting life having traveled all over the world. He is remembered as a fierce opponent on the playing field and a good friend to many but was most proud of being a teacher, coach, mentor, and family man. Diz aged very gracefully with a great sense of humor and had a story to tell for every occasion. He remained positive, enthusiastic, happy, and humble throughout his life. He inspired thousands of young people, family, and friends. We lost a legend.
A private memorial mass will take place for immediate family. Inurnment with military honors will take place at the Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington. A link to view Diz's service at 12:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 will be provided in Diz's obituary on our website. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com and may drive by Diz's favorite breakfast spot, The Altoona Restaurant, between 2-3:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 to pick up a memorial card and tie a ribbon around a tree planted in his honor. The family will have a public Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date with the time and location being published in the Eau Claire Leader Telegram prior to the celebration.
The family would like to thank the staff and Mayo Hospice for their loving care. The family also requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of three organizations in Diz's honor. The youth baseball programs in Eau Claire, together, are reviving the Eau Claire City tournament in Diz's honor. If you would like to contribute to The Diz Memorial City Tournament in his honor, please send checks payable to: Eau Claire National Little League, c/o Stucky Chiropractic Center, 2105 E Clairemont Ave, 54701. If you would like to donate to a Memorial Park Bench to be placed at McDonough Park, please send checks to: Eau Claire Community Parks Association, P.O. Box 741, 54702 with memo reading McDounough Park Memorial bench for Diz Kronenberg. If you would like to donate to the Veterans Tribute Legacy Stones, please click https://www.ecveteransfoundation.com/#veterans-park/ or send checks to: EC Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 1422, 54702 with memo reading Legacy Stones with Dizs name.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to assist Diz and his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.