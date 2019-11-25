|
Harold J. Sabelko, age 91 of Mondovi passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Harold was born on March 17, 1928 in Lima. He was the son of John and Mary (Karshbaum) Sabelko. He grew up in the Lima area and attended Lima School for 12 years.
Following school he farmed with his parents. Harold married Betty Kadinger on November 24, 1953 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Eau Galle. Harold served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. After leaving the Army, Harold and Betty bought a farm in Red Cedar. While farming he also worked for the Railroad. In 1962, they bought a dairy farm in Mondovi on Steinke Road where they raised their eight children and still reside. Harold sold McNess for 25 years while he farmed.
Harold was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold enjoyed hunting, taking rides on his gator and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; eight children, Roger (Bev) of Mondovi, Elaine of Fall Creek, Harold Jr. (Amy) of River Falls, Audrey (Jeff) of Mondovi, Bonnie (Bill) of Eau Claire, John (Wendy) of Mondovi, LuAnn (Chris) of Mondovi and Bryan (Heidi) of Menomonie; 17 grandchildren, Carrie, Timothy, Scott, Stacy, Chad, Ryan, Amanda, Heather, Tiffany, Jeremy, Joshua, Nicole, Bethany, Kayla, Brittany, Rebecca and Eric; 32 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Bernard Heit, Sr. and Arnold Poeschel; other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Sabelko; sisters, Iona Poeschel, Laura Hayden and Evelyn Heit; sons-in-law, John "Rooster" Rustad and John Miller; brother-in-law, Edmund Hayden and his favorite dog, Sam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel and then again at church one hour prior to the Mass. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019