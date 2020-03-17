Home

Harold Stelter


1933 - 2020
Harold Stelter Obituary
Harold W. Stelter
April 7, 1933 - March 12, 2020
Formerly of the town of Lincoln, went Home to the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 86.
Beloved husband of Dottie for 66 years. Cherished father of Rhonda Gokey (Robert Gelhaus), Alan Stelter, Ross Stelter (Marina Maller), Teri (Scott) Moore and Carolyn (Mike) Marciniak. Devoted grandfather of Charles (Erin), Angela, Janell (Tony), Gina (Robert), Danny (Leyicet), Tracey (Brandon), Rhiana (Kyle), Elana, Annetta, Melissa (Dan), Michael, Bryan, Aaron, Taylor, Kyle (Charissa), Sydney, Makenzie and Carter. Great-grandfather of Grant, Brooklyn, Alexis, Annabella, Jayden, Maddex, Jayce, Haylee, Payton, Mylania, Tadem, Danny Jr., Victoria, Gabriel, Emanuel, Dakota, Presley, Estella, Layla, Camilla, Rocco, Beckham and Ella. Dear brother of Bill Stelter (Marie) and brother-in-law of Sharon Stelter and Ervin Zimmerman.
Harold was a US Army Veteran that actively served during the Korean War. Among his many hobbies were woodworking and music. Harold had a witty sense of humor and most importantly loved his family.
Services have been postponed until further notice.

Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
