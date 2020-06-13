Harold Stelter

Harold W. Stelter

Formerly of the town of Lincoln, went Home to the Lord on March 12, 2020 at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Dottie for 66 years. Cherished father of Rhonda Gokey (Robert Gelhaus), Alan Stelter, Ross Stelter (Marina Maller), Teri (Scott) Moore and Carolyn (Mike) Marciniak. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Monday, June 22 from 2PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home; N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI. Private burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store