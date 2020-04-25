|
One of the proudest Viking Fans, Harpo (Darvis S) Lemmage left us on March 11, 2020. We lost the best Dad, Grandpa, and PaPa ever. He had said many times that he had a happy long life. Dad was 96 years old.
He was married to the love of his life, Verdell, who passed 10 years ago. For over 60 years he signed every card he gave her, "You are my everything."
He left behind 3 children, Pixie (Patricia), the boy, Hal, and the youngest Jody. Three grandchildren, Kimberly Schlewitz and her husband Sam, Christ (Christopher), And Michael. Papa also left 3 Greatgrandchildren, Diontrey and Zaydion Abley, also Kahlia Verdell Schlewitz.
His grand children have wonderful memories of Grandpa. Kim remembers going to Grandma's & Grandpa's after school. She'd head for the garage to say Hi to Grandpa. He'd always asked if she learned anything, She'd say no and Grandpa would say, "Then you have to go back tomorrow." Christ remembers his Grandpa was the best Dumpster Diver ever and he could always see Grandpa's feet sticking out the top. He always made something good out of the parts he found. Michael said the best times of his life were at Gramp's & Gram Cracker's. Riding the little 3 Wheeler and digging holes as deep as he was tall!
The great grandchildren remember Papa with laughs. Diontrey was about 3 and was playing in the sandbox when he found a pair of Monster teeth! Actually they were Papa's. That summer Dad had lost 4 pairs of false teeth when they dropped out of his pockets. Zaydion was riding one of Papa's "dumpster bikes," he ran into a tree. Bees came out and when he tried to bike away the bike wouldn't move. Kahlia always loved when Papa would visit her and bring her a Balloon and have Tea Parties!
Dad and his Brother Dale had a milk hauling business when they were young.
Dad couldn't join the Army in WWll because of a horribly broken leg in a trucking accident which put him in the Hospital for a year. The Army wouldn't take him because of his leg injury so to help in the War effort he headed for Hawaii where he fixed airplanes. He then started Harpo's Garage in downtown Rockford, Minnesota. Later he worked for Sam Bloom, he said he learned more from Sam than any other man. Then he worked for International Harvester. They transferred him to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1963. He worked for them for 6 weeks in Eau Claire and made friends he's had for almost 60 years. We were ready to head home to Rockford when he was offered a job running the American Materials Garage and he took it. He retired at 57. He started work again a few years later delivering trucks. When he was 88 years old he retired for good!
Two of my Dad's favorite hobbies were playing baseball for the Rockford Team. I spent many evenings down at the ball field watching practice & sitting in the bleachers listening to the guy talk. His second being a Pitman for Harold Mueller. It was like he found more brothers. He never enjoyed anything more.
He is survived by his sister June Lilyquist, his brother Jack (John) Lemmage, and his Sister -in -law Roberta Lemmage. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Mamie, his brothers Omar, Ken (Dale), Gerald (Jerry), Ivar, and his sister Goldie. He was also preceded in death by his best friend and fishing buddy, Gordon Lilyquist, also his McDonalds coffee drinking buddies, and the Friday afternoon card players.
The family would like to send a Heartfelt Thank you to some very special people. Thank you Phil Prusak your constant visits and the ice cream cones and bird suet packs just lighted up Dad's days and made him so happy. Thank you so much to his thoughtful and kind caregivers Connie and Amanda. He always looked forward to your coming. Thank you Jody for wanting to take care of Dad until the end. Thank you to Michael, your opting to stay with Gramps to the end was invaluable and so needed. Your Gramps loved you. One last Thank you to Dad's friend Dr. Sal O'Baid, who like my Dad, is one of a kind.
If you're wondering why Harpo? He got his nickname from the Banker in Rockford,
Minnesota, where he grew up. When he was 3 he had long curly blond hair and the Banker started calling Dad Harpo because he looked like Harpo Marx. The name lasted for 93 years.
Dad's Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Pastor David Irgens officiating, pending Covid 19 Rules, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire. Visitation will be from Noon to 2 pm with the Memorial starting at 2 pm. Dad will be interred next to Mom at Elmwood Cemetery Rockford, Minnesota at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020