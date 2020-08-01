Harriet Nelson

Harriet A. Nelson passed away on July 23, 2020 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire at the age of 88.
Harriet was born on April 29, 1932 to Floyd and Myrtle Stoll in Nelson, Wisconsin. She married Charles Nelson on July 21, 1951 and together they raised 3 daughters.
She loved to make corsages from her rose bushes in her backyard. Harriet played bridge every week with friends. She took a class at the Vocational Technical School to learn how to decorate cakes and made many beautiful cakes for family and friends. Harriet also sold Avon for 9 years and made many friends doing it.
Harriet along with her husband Chuck loved going to Lake Superior every weekend to their trailer in Port Wing, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her daughters: Victoria Hagel, Jacalyn (Chuck) Wagner and Angie Pasch; her granddaughters: Nikki Wagner (Mike Schirmacher), Natasha (Andy) Shelly; grandson Travis Pasch; step grandsons: Chad (Jody) Wagner and Dustin (Tiffanie) Wagner; her special great-granddaughter Summer Wagner Hallquist, who she loved dearly; many nieces and nephews; and dear neighbors that always helped her: Matt (Becky) Wosman and Mike (Jeannie) Pittenger.
Preceding her in death are her husband Charles; son-in-law Phillip Hagel; parents Floyd and Myrtle Stoll; her father and mother-in-law Henry and Elvera Nelson; brothers and sister and their spouses: Willard Stoll, Harvey Stoll, Flody (Leonard) Stelter, Geneva (Richard) Dierauer and Myrtle (Bobby) Dienger; and a nephew Randy Dienger.
Her family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for all their support; Dr. Sheifling for visiting and making sure she had the proper medication; Chaplain Mark; Kim Sillman for helping in dealing with the difficult times and a special thank you to John Froelich for all his time and care he gave Mom, especially at the end of her life. Bless these people for the work they do.
An informal celebration of life for Harriet will be held at the Ojibwa Golf & Bowl, 8140 136th St. (Highway 124 North), Chippewa Falls on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
