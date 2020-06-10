Harris H. Serum, 90, longtime resident of Mondovi, Wisconsin, passed away on June 8 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire after managing Parkinson's disease for 17 years. He was born on March 25th, 1930, to parents Melvin and Adelia Serum on a farm outside Alma, Wisconsin. Harry graduated from Mondovi High School in 1948 and married Arleen Olson in 1955.
Harry is survived by his wife, Arleen Serum; children Marie White (Jeff), Paula Kimbllin (James), Greg Serum (Jacky-Vy Chau), Brad Serum (Rebecca Rice); grandchildren Aliya Rahman (Anika Collier Navaroli), Tyler Stolp (Samantha Witter), Laura Stolbrock (Kevin), Kyle Kimbllin (Alex Wright), and Keegan Kimbllin. He was predeceased by siblings Gladys Serum, Gerald Serum; and grandson Shawn Rahman.
From 1951 to 1953, Harry served in the US Army as a mechanic attached to the 73rd Transportation Company during the Korean War. Returning stateside, he spent a decade as a driver and salesman for Mississippi Welders Supply, before going on to flourish as an insurance salesman for Rural Insurance in 1964, eventually becoming manager for the tri-county area before retiring in 1992.
Enduringly committed to his church and community, Harry served on the the school board, church council, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, Lions Club and Mondovi's Business Association. He especially loved playing the part of Santa Claus at Christmas and the Easter Bunny for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Tourist Park, as well as visiting with the residents of local nursing homes.
Harry loved bowling, boating, hunting, fishing, gardening, cross-country skiing, playing cards and a good beer. In the 1970s, the couple bought a houseboat kept in Alma, and years later traded up to a cabin on Lake Eau Claire as a weekend spot for rest and recreation enjoyed by family and friends alike.
Regretfully, Harris' funeral service was closed to the public due to pandemic restrictions, though all are welcome to visit an online memorial at our special url - harrisserum.website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.