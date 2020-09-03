Harry Boehm

Harry Dominic Boehm, 105, died peacefully, August 23, 2020 at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites, Altoona, WI. If you met Harry, you wouldn't forget him. He was common, humble, yet somehow larger than life with a personality that impressed people with optimism that brightened many lives.
Harry was born on July 12, 1915 at home on the farm near Halder, WI to Mathilda (Baur) and Ignatius Boehm. Harry at 15 attended St. Lawrence Capuchin Franciscan seminary and college to become a priest. While there, at age 16, he nearly died after a sledding accident. Despite continued poor health he completed one year of college but he was advised he did not have the "stamina to continue." Sorrowfully, he accepted the Bishop's counsel. He began his career as an insurance agent in 1937 for the Woodman Accident and Life Company. His natural charisma and desire to help people made insuring families a natural fit.
Harry and Rose Mary Luhm married on September 9, 1939 at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire and were blessed with eight children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. When Harry was asked what was the secret to his happy life and longevity he would say, "â€¦. to my lovely wife, Rose, the best thing that happened to me." He faithfully cared for her as she suffered from dementia until she was in long term care where he visited her daily until she passed away at age 99 in 2013.
During WWII Harry was drafted but not able to serve due to his past injury, but proudly helped the war effort, by inspecting radar tubes from 1941-1944. Harry resigned as a Woodman district manager in 1970 and he took landscaping classes at E.C. Tech. and worked as superintendent of grounds and building maintenance at Sacred Heart Hospital and retired in 1978.
One of the original families when St. James the Greater Church began, Harry and Rose were very dedicated to the church and he was an active member of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary's Altoona. Always ready to help, Rose volunteered to teach for a year at St. James School. Harry and Rose encouraged all of their children to complete higher degrees in education and service.
Harry and Rose loved to travel and visit friends and family members and could be seen weekly walking in the Mall for exercise and often making friends.
Harry first went to Yellowstone National park in 1937 and revisited many times. He loved fishing and camping and enjoyed the family sitting around the campfire telling stories or singing songs. Harry and Rose traveled almost all of the 48 states and visited many national parks after his retirement, spending winters in Florida making lifelong friends. Soon they missed being home with the family for Christmas Eve which became a tradition of a buffet of good foods followed by Harry passing out the Christmas songbooks and the family singing together.
Harry had been a 4-H member and loved fairs especially all the county fairs in the area as well as the Minnesota State Fair which he, Rose and the family attended yearly for over 70 years.
Harry had played for the Halder baseball team and loved to play a pickup softball game or volleyball at family gatherings. He attended Altoona H.S. and the UWEC women's volleyball and basketball games with his son in law, James Ganrude. He was honored with an Honorary Alumnus Award by the UWEC Alumni Association in 2019.
Preceding him in death are: David, an infant son; his wife, Rose Mary; his daughters: Patricia Wieseler and Mary Anne Ganrude; daughter in law, Edith Druschel (Richard); siblings: Mark (infant), Charles, Angela Karlen, Gertrude Ravonet, Arthur, Joseph, Clement and Joan Dupuis; and nine nephews and nieces.
He is survived by his children: Gerald (Alice), Lawrence, Richard (FiancÃ©e` Debra Stein), Kathleen Boehm, Kevin (FiancÃ©e Roxanne Krenz); sons-in- law: Thomas Wieseler (Patricia), James Ganrude (Mary Anne); nine grandchildren: Christopher (Carrie Portz ), Michael (Sonja), Nicolas (Penelope Pack), Eva (Kevin Cullen), Moria Boehm Bolduc; mother, Susan Hager-Smith, Jason Boehm (Brenda) and David Boehm (Lauren); mother, Linda Boehm, Gabriel Wieseler, Jared Ganrude (Elizabeth), Lucas Ganrude, Leta (Stefan Jaye); fourteen great grandchildren and twenty-four nephews and nieces.
Special thanks for the staff at Grace Prairie Pointe and St. Croix Hospice, especially Greg Eisold, RN and spiritual care from St. Mary's Altoona.
Services will be planned for a later date since Harry has donated his body to the Mayo system for educational purposes.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shard at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
