|
|
Harry Bernard Nicolai, 73, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Harry was born on April 23, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Geraldine (Augustine) & Bernard Nicolai Sr. along with his twin brother, Henry. He grew up near the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, WI. Harry was proud to be known as one of the "River Rats." He graduated from North High School in 1964 and received his accounting degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1966.
Harry married Linda Sather on September 28, 1968, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. They had four children and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Harry was the controller of Armour in Eau Claire, WI. He was a dedicated employee and in 1990 moved his family to Hastings, NE, to remain with the company. He devoted 42 years to Armour/ConAgra.
Harry was a member of the Elks #159. He was the treasurer for 25 years for the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, dartball, and golfing. He had two "holes in one", one at the Elks in Hastings and the other at Pacific Springs in Omaha. He bowled many years with his wife on different leagues. He was known for his grilled BBQ chicken, poached eggs, and his perfect turkeys. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing pool and softball.
Harry was a devoted family man. He was always there for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was dedicated to being at all family events and would try to make it to watch sporting events and school activities. His family was his world.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Baby Nicolai, Gary Nicolai, and Bernard "Butch" Nicolai Jr.; father-in-law & mother-in-law, George & Lorena Sather; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James & Shirley Sather.
Harry will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda of Hastings, NE; children, Theresea Johnson (Gary Puljas) of Altoona, WI, Tena (Doug) Herbek of Grand Island, NE, Tracie Nicolai (Courtney Hill, Walker and Weston) of Papillion, NE, and Benjamin Nicolai of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Cassie Johnson, Jourdan Johnson, Zayne Johnson, Maraina Johnson, all of Altoona, WI, Emily Herbek, Andrew Herbek, Samuel Herbek, Grace Herbek, Maggie Herbek, Caleb Herbek, all of Grand Island, NE, Myah Toscano and Isaiah Toscano, both of Papillion, NE, and Ashlee (Casey) Holling of Hastings, NE. Also by great-grandchildren, Serenity Johnson and Malakai Bishop, both of Altoona, WI, Marley Holling of Hastings, NE, and by Scarlett Holling (expected very soon); his brothers, Henry Nicolai (late Diane Krigsvold), Mike Nicolai (Karen Mattson), Roger (Nancy) Nicolai, Mark (Karon) Nicolai, Tim Nicolai (Amber), and Tony (Dana) Nicolai; sisters, Mary (Terry) Knutson, and Leanne (Jerry) Berg; sister-in-law, Cindy Nicolai; his in-laws, Mary (Jack) Stiver, Jerry (Sharon) Sather, Ronnie (Bonnie) Sather, and Beverly Sather; and by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends in both Wisconsin and Nebraska.
A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (next to Charter Spectrum) with Pastor Tim Stein officiating from Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019