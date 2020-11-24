1/1
Harvey Hobart
1936 - 2020
Harvey O. Hobart, age 84 of Altoona passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Harvey was born on October 21, 1936 to Orsen and Eva Hobart where they lived in Whitehall, WI. He eventually made his way to Union Grove, WI with his beautiful wife Betty. They had two sons, Terry and Tim. They spent many happy years there.
Harvey owned a garage with his brother, Roger. In order to provide for his family, Harvey would take on odd jobs especially around Christmas time. Harvey was a kid at heart. His boys would get up on Saturdays excited to watch cartoons but would find their father already tuned in.
Harvey "Uncle Banana Nose" may have been a stubborn man but he loved his family and friends. He would love to sit outside for hours and joke with the neighbors. You could tell he liked you by how he picked on you. He will be greatly missed.
Harvey is survived by his son Tim, 12 grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents his wife Betty, son Terry and brothers and sister.
Tim would like to thank the many people at Dove Healthcare West for the great care and love you gave him.
Private family services will take place at a later date with burial in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
