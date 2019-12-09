Home

Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory
4611 Commerce Valley Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 830-5470

Heather Johnson

Heather Johnson Obituary
Heather A. Johnson, age 42, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Heather was born April 4, 1977 to Gary and Linda (Nerison) Johnson in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She was very active at Loyal High School in a variety of sports, civic, and social activities; graduating in 1995. She was an original team member of the Central Wisconsin AAU Volleyball League and was designated the Wisconsin Jaycee's Young Adult of the Year in 1995/96.
She graduated from North Central Technical College in Dental Hygiene and also attended the University of MN. Alongside her job as a Dental Hygienist, Heather worked as a model, Medical Equipment Salesperson, operations manager and business developer with Mortgage and Loan companies.
Heather enjoyed traveling, camping, music, her dogs, and being with family. She was an empathetic and caring individual and will be missed by so many.
In her short life, Heather accomplished many things but felt her greatest accomplishment was her daughter, Maryn.
She is survived by the light of her life, daughter, Maryn Belle DeCremer; parents, Gary and Linda; brother, Ryan (Kathi Masters-Johnson); half sister, Michelle Thomas-Bayer and her son, Joss; aunt, JoAnn (Robert) Rongstad; uncles, Lee (Laura) Nerison and Al (LuWanna) Johnson; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Heather was preceded in death by grandparents, Ervin and Alice (Ihle) Nerison and Alvin and Marguerite (Zhe) Johnson.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Heather be given to Hope Lutheran Church. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
