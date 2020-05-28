Helen Caroline Balser, age 97, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Heatherwood Assistant Living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was born on February 23, 1923 to John Henry and Elizabeth (Wylie) Strub in Bucyruse, Ohio, joining the family of three siblings and an Irish grandmother, Catherine (Hogg) Wylie. Following high school Helen attended Bliss Business College in Columbus, Ohio, focusing on skills in stenography and the use of the stenographic machine. After graduation she was employed by the US Air Force as a civilian at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Following WWII Helen moved to Cleveland, Ohio.and on July 8, 1946 married Sylvester Balser in Covington, Kentucky. She and Sy, and their two children, Steven and Carol, resided in the Cleveland area before moving to Fostoria, Ohio in 1955. Helen was employed by the Fostoria municipal utilities department as an office clerk and later manager. Upon retirement in 1981 she and Sy moved to Bradenton, Florida, where she enjoyed thirty years of swimming, gardening, fishing, and especially cribbage, where she was most competitive. Helen moved to Eau Claire in 2012 to be closer to family.

Preceding her in death were her husband Sy, her parents, sister Margaret (Strub) Beecher, and brothers John Jr. and Thomas Strub.

Survivors include her daughter Carol (Steve) Holden, Chippewa Falls, WI, and son Steven (Kathie) Balser, Goodlettsville, TN; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jesse) Holden and children Elliot and Adelaide, Camas, WA, Zach (Lindsey) Balser and children Ava and soon-to-be born Brady, Hendersonville, TN, and Ben (Brandi) Balser and children Scarlett and Ruby, Sellersburg, IN.

Helen found great joy in meeting and spending time with her 5 great grandchildren and was happily awaiting the birth of her 6th in June.

Our family gives great thanks to the Heatherwood staff for their years of providing a warm and caring home for Helen. Words cannot fully express our gratitude to the Heartland Hospice staff for their compassionate care, particularly during the last few months when we could not be physically present with our mom. The support and comfort of the nurses and aides will never be forgotten.

No funeral services will take place. Internment will be in Nashville, TN at a later date.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin has assisted the family.







