Helen Delours Dehnke, 81 of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Altoona, Wisconsin. Helen was born on October 11, 1939 in Colfax, WI to Louis and Pearl (Goodermote) Moyer. She attended school in Albany Township. On March 5th 1961 Helen married the love of her life Harvey R. Dehnke, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. To this union twin daughters were born. Helen was a daycare teacher at Mondovi Headstart for 30 plus years, which she truly enjoyed. Some of her favorite past times included playing bingo, cards, and watching her favorite shows; Days of Our Lives, Young and the Restless, and SVU. Helen enjoyed going on her gambling trips with her daughters and always had a good times with lots of laughter. She loved her family very deeply.

Helen is survived by her twin daughters Jeannie (Dale) Gums, of Mondovi, Lorraine Dehnke of Mondovi. Her Grandchildren; Christopher (Holly) Gums of Eau Claire, Jennifer (James) Filippetti of Mondovi, and Brady Dehnke of Mondovi. Four Great- Grandchildren; Korbin and Bailey Gums, Bryn Filippetti, and Naomie Dehnke. Sister-in-law Pat Moyer of Mondovi, brother-in-law's Herman Dehnke and Richard Dehnke both of Eau Claire. As well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, good friends, and her dog Russel.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, her parents Louis and Pearl, her sisters; Edith Moyer, Alice (Richard) Hanson, her brother Bobby Moyer. And her sister in-laws; Esther (Tony) Korger, Adeline Sorenson, Gerry (Wilbur) Weilip, Mary Dehnke.

We are going to miss you, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, fly high until we meet again, love you so much.

A private family service will be held due to Covid restrictions. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.







