Helen Sloviak

Helen T. Sloviak, 97, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born August 8, 1923 in Stanley to the late Andrew and Julia (Maslaka) Berdal. Helen was united in marriage to Alex E. Sloviak on August 23, 1943 in Indio, CA. The couple purchased a farm south of Stanley where they raised their family of eight children. After retirement they moved into the city of Stanley. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Helen was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church-All Saints Parish.

Helen is survived by her children, DeWayne Sloviak (Pat Spaeth) of Cadott, Victor (Jackie) Sloviak of Stanley, Robert Sloviak of Cadott, Linda (Ronald) Krizan of Conrath, Andre (Holly) Sloviak of Cadott, Nancy (George) Pierce of Stanley, 27 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, her sisters, Irene Slowiak of Mesa, Arizona and Mina Sproed of Kelso, Washington, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alex, two sons, Eugene and Daniel, grandson Larry Sloviak, granddaughter, Nicole Jaworski, great-grandsons, Nicholas Lavorata, Adrian Krizan, Baby Krizan and Anthony Sloviak, great-granddaughter, Serenity Sloviak, daughter -in-laws, Jeanne and Nancy Sloviak, brothers, Ray, Ed, Lawrence, Alvin, Walter and Paul and her sister Albina Jerrell.

Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley from 9:30 AM until time of departure to the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Terrace for their loving care of our mother.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store