Henry Steinmetz

Henry P. "Heinnie" Steinmetz, Jr., 88, of Boyd, passed away peacefully at his home with his family surrounding him on June 21, 2020.
Henry was born on June 7, 1932 in Chippewa to Henry, Sr. and Anne (Wagner) Steinmetz. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1951. On June 30, 1953, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Chmelik. They had nine children.
Henry grew up on his family farm and took over the farm in the mid 50's. He farmed with his wife until he retired in the 90's. During retirement, Henry became very involved in the Catholic Order of Foresters and in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd. He was employed as the janitor for several years. More importantly, he enjoyed serving masses. He volunteered many hours to the church.
Heinnie loved life. He loved to have fun and laughed a lot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Jeff (Barb) Steinmetz of Lufkin, TX; Randy (Michelle) Steinmetz of Chippewa; Todd (Jane) Steinmetz of Browerville, MN; Rob Steinmetz of Stanley; Michele (Mike) McCarthy of West Chester, PA; Dean (Sharon) of Stanley; and Lisa (Wade) Eslinger of Boyd; grandchildren, Joseph, Mark, Michael, Aaron, Sarah and Jared Steinmetz; Christopher and Clara Steinmetz; Sara Steinmetz; Kaylee and Lynsey McCarthy; Andrew, Nicole, Jaydn Steinmetz; Brooklyn Starck; Katelynn, Michael, and Ryan Eslinger; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Smasal of Stanley; Carol Eslinger of Chippewa; Eileen O'Donnel of Chippewa; Joan William of Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anne Steinmetz; brothers, Marv and Kenneth Steinmetz; sister, Marie Ruh; two sons, Tim and Dave Steinmetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix Officiating.
Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Edson.
A Visitation will be from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM Thursday at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed toward masses for Henry.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.
Henry was born on June 7, 1932 in Chippewa to Henry, Sr. and Anne (Wagner) Steinmetz. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1951. On June 30, 1953, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Chmelik. They had nine children.
Henry grew up on his family farm and took over the farm in the mid 50's. He farmed with his wife until he retired in the 90's. During retirement, Henry became very involved in the Catholic Order of Foresters and in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd. He was employed as the janitor for several years. More importantly, he enjoyed serving masses. He volunteered many hours to the church.
Heinnie loved life. He loved to have fun and laughed a lot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Jeff (Barb) Steinmetz of Lufkin, TX; Randy (Michelle) Steinmetz of Chippewa; Todd (Jane) Steinmetz of Browerville, MN; Rob Steinmetz of Stanley; Michele (Mike) McCarthy of West Chester, PA; Dean (Sharon) of Stanley; and Lisa (Wade) Eslinger of Boyd; grandchildren, Joseph, Mark, Michael, Aaron, Sarah and Jared Steinmetz; Christopher and Clara Steinmetz; Sara Steinmetz; Kaylee and Lynsey McCarthy; Andrew, Nicole, Jaydn Steinmetz; Brooklyn Starck; Katelynn, Michael, and Ryan Eslinger; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Smasal of Stanley; Carol Eslinger of Chippewa; Eileen O'Donnel of Chippewa; Joan William of Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anne Steinmetz; brothers, Marv and Kenneth Steinmetz; sister, Marie Ruh; two sons, Tim and Dave Steinmetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix Officiating.
Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Edson.
A Visitation will be from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM Thursday at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed toward masses for Henry.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.