Herbert Erdman
Herbert R. Erdman, 92, of rural Osseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Herb was born on Dec. 31, 1927, on the home farm just south of Foster and this was the home where he lived and farmed his entire life. Herb was the son of August and Marie (Krueger) Erdman, and brother to Velma Hageness, Milton, Ben and Alton Erdman.
When Herb wasn't working he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his niece Susan Hageness of St. Paul, MN; nephew, Dean (Mary) Erdman of Osseo; great nephew Mike Erdman; great niece, Cheri (Kevin) Steig; great great nephew Bodie Steig. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
As requested by Herb, no public services are being planned. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
