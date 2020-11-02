1/1
Hildegard Steinke
Hildegard "Hilde" Steinke, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
She was born on August 26, 1930 in Mondovi, Wisconsin to Louis and Cecelia (Brunner) Brantner. She married Ewald Steinke in 1951.
Hilde's favorite hobbies included embroidery, playing cards and the slot machines at the casinos. She was also a very giving person and found pride in providing in home care while working with Home Instead. She also spent many years working on the farm with her husband. She also spent time working at Oster's and American Motors.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Marlene) Steinke, Ronald Steinke, Suzanne (James) Fallon, David (Jody) Steinke, Ewald (Terri) Steinke Jr.; her grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Tanyia, Daniel, Nickolas, Robert (Kristine), Jamie (Marcia), Tara (Peter), Christina (Kyle), Maria (Josh), Jennifer (Justin), April; her 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Matthew Brantner; her sister, Juliana Fedie; and sister-in-law, Ruth Gullisrude; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ewald; her son, Arnold; her parents, Louis and Cecelia; her siblings, Marian, Ludwig, Felix, Lawrence, Cecelia, Wilford and Jullius.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Hilde will be laid to rest at the East Thorp Cemetery in Thorp, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
