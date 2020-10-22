Homer J. "Jimmy" Peloquin, Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Homer was born April 7, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Homer J. and Eleanor "Toddy" (Steinmetz) Peloquin, Sr. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On August 8, 1959, Homer married Yvonne A. Jensen at Holy Ghost Church and later married Pat (Faschingbauer) Rubenzer on August 10, 2008 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, American Legion Post #77, and Notre Dame Church.
Homer worked as a railroad engineer for the Soo Line Railroad for 30 plus years.
Homer enjoyed his Thursday morning Cribbage Club and playing cards at the 4:30 a.m. Coffee House, hunting and fishing, feeding his birds and squirrels by calling them in and calling them by name, softball, woodworking, and refinishing furniture. He was also a longtime golfer, even getting a hole in one at Ojibwa Golf Course.
Homer is survived by his wife, Pat; three sons, Steve of Minneapolis, MN, David (Pam) of Eau Claire and Scott (Robin) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Vicki (Rick) Rineck of Chippewa Falls; he is also survived by Pat's children, Dave (Peggy) Rubenzer of Scottsdale, AZ, Dan (Jody) Rubenzer of River Falls, Steve Rubenzer of Menomonie and Tom (Kelly) Rubenzer of Tomah; Barb (Kevin) Stevens of Chippewa Falls, and Cathy (Dean) Parker of Eden Prairie; one brother, Dan (Lois) Peloquin of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Joan Ford and Mary (Barry) Nesja both of Chippewa Falls; 9 grandchildren, Alex Peloquin, Robert (Briana) Borgenheimer, Ella and Lilly Borgenheimer, Rowan Rineck, Kyle (Erin) Phernetton, Kyra and Cooper Peloquin and Rachel Rineck; and 3 great grandchildren, Hadley and Lylah Phernetton and Warren Borgernheimer. The Rubenzer grandchildren and great grandchildren also loved calling him Grandpa.
Homer was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne on October 15, 2006; his parents; one brother, Kenneth Peloquin; and one sister, Wanda Meagher.
Funeral services will be held Noon on Saturday, October 24 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Saturday, October 24 at the church.
Homer's family would like to express their gratitude to St. Joseph's Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Francesca Food Pantry.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
