Howard D. "Howie" Bahlke, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Clark County Rehabilitation Center in Owen.
Howie was born May 10, 1944 in Des Moines, IA to Howard and Florance (Emerson) Bahlke. He is a graduate of Memorial High School in Eau Claire. He married Germaine Keefer in 1977. She preceded him in death in 2016.
He enlisted in the US Army and served in the Company A 501st Aviation Battalion as a tail gunner on the Huey helicopter during the Vietnam Conflict. Howie was immensely proud of his military service and remained in contact with members of his company and would look forward to and attend the "Rattlers and Firebirds" reunions whenever they were held.
When he returned from Vietnam, he began his career at Uniroyal Tire Company and worked as a laborer. When the Eau Claire plant closed, he then transferred to Tuscaloosa, AL and retired from that plant in the mid 90's.
Howie loved to hunt, fish, enjoyed chit chatting over a few beers with his buddies and tinkering around.
Howie is survived by his daughter, Jackie (John) Ronnestrand of New Auburn; stepdaughters, Lori and Missy; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Bruce Bahlke; and niece Tammi Bahlke.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.