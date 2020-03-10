|
Howard Dean Eytcheson was born in the Town of Lenroot, Sawyer County, WI on August 22, 1930, to Leo and Adina Eytcheson. He went home to be with his Savior on March 6, 2020. He grew up on the farm and drove a logging truck after finishing high school. He then moved to Melrose Park, IL until December 1951 when he was inducted into the Marine Corps. In May 1952 he married Marlene Dietz and they traveled to his duty station in Cherry Point, NC. After his service was completed, they moved back to Melrose Park, IL. In 1970 they returned to Wisconsin where Howard worked at Uniroyal until its closing. Howard completed an auto mechanics course at CVTC after Uniroyal closed. They have 2 children, Barbara and Michael.
Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing. The couple did a lot of travelling including Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Howard was involved in establishing new churches in Illinois and Wisconsin. He also loved helping in children's ministries.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene, a daughter, Barb (Jim) Spielman, and a son, Mike (Gail) Eytcheson. His is also survived by granddaughters Amelia Spielman and Addie (Kevin) Eytcheson, grandsons Ben (Staci) Zwiefelhofer, Adam (Brianna) Zwiefelhofer, and Isaac (Emily) Zwiefelhofer. Additional survivors include Kally (Jesse) Burns, Lee (Jennifer) Lech, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Eytcheson, sisters Betty Glidden and Gayle (Arnold) Carlson and sister-in-law Bev (Terry) Clark and many other relatives.
Howard was preceded in death by: his parents Leo and Adina Eytcheson, brother James Eytcheson and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Hope Gospel Mission or Feed My People Food Bank.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith St, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith St, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday, March 13, 2020. Committal Service with Military Honors will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020