Howard (Howie) L. Strand, 78, of Lake Hallie passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The son of Orris Strand and Grace Bloom(Strand). Howie was employed at the Eau Claire Paper Mill from 1966-2001 when he retired. He was also an member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (Eagles Club) for 57 years.

Howie had a love for Nascar, the Packer and the Badgers, He spent hours outside feeding the birds and watching them. He also enjoyed working in his garage on his many different wood projects & crafts. He was also known for his love of solar lights and decorating for holidays.

He is survived by his wife Cindy (Scheuermann) of almost 20 years; his daughters, Laurie Strand, Sherri(Randy) Reynen, stepdaughter Jessica(Craig) Bowe and his son Randy(Andrea) Strand, sister Carole(Steve) Hawkins and brother Craig Behm, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and his cat Belle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother in law Joan Scheuermann, his son Scott Strand and beloved dog Taco.

Thanks to all the caring staff at Mayo and Chippewa Valley Cremation Service.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store