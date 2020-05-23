Howard Strand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard (Howie) L. Strand, 78, of Lake Hallie passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The son of Orris Strand and Grace Bloom(Strand). Howie was employed at the Eau Claire Paper Mill from 1966-2001 when he retired. He was also an member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (Eagles Club) for 57 years.
Howie had a love for Nascar, the Packer and the Badgers, He spent hours outside feeding the birds and watching them. He also enjoyed working in his garage on his many different wood projects & crafts. He was also known for his love of solar lights and decorating for holidays.
He is survived by his wife Cindy (Scheuermann) of almost 20 years; his daughters, Laurie Strand, Sherri(Randy) Reynen, stepdaughter Jessica(Craig) Bowe and his son Randy(Andrea) Strand, sister Carole(Steve) Hawkins and brother Craig Behm, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and his cat Belle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother in law Joan Scheuermann, his son Scott Strand and beloved dog Taco.
Thanks to all the caring staff at Mayo and Chippewa Valley Cremation Service.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved