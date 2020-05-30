Hubert (Hugh) L. McNamara, age 90, of Eau Claire passed away at home Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Hugh was born December 29th, 1929 to Leo and Marie (Greenheck) McNamara in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from West High School in Madison, WI in 1948 and continued on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1955. Hugh served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War as a Radar Repairman. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.
Hugh was employed at the Pure Oil Co. in 1956 as the Branch Manager. He then worked for the Union Oil Co. and retired in 1990 as a Senior Sales Representative out of Eau Claire. Hugh married the love of his life, Mary Jens, on June 1st, 1957 and they raised four wonderful children. Hugh was deeply devout and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish since 1958.
Hugh enjoyed being a part of his community, serving on the Eau Claire County Board from 1980 to 1986; being a member of the Golden "K" Kiwanis; as well as being a member of the American Legion Post 53. He volunteered at the Paul Bunyan Camp in Eau Claire and the Stone Lake Museum, which is by the family's summer cabin on Lake Big Sissabagama.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Peggy (Russ) Dangerfield, Patty (Mark) Crabtree, John (Vika) McNamara, and Mary Ann (Chuck) Markham; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tristan), Christina, Laura (Louis), Joshua (Kelsey), Marissa, Anthony, and Marina; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Hertz, Kathleen Ptacek, Sue (Roger) Gmur; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolores Frederick; brothers-in-law, Jack Frederick, Len Hertz, and Tony Ptacek; and sister-in-law, Patricia Sholts.
The family would like to send a special thanks to their Oakwood Hills Retirement family and staff, Recover Care, and St. Croix Hospice, especially Michelle, Nancy, and Morgan.
Memorials may be sent to Paul Bunyan Camp, 1110 Half Moon Dr., Eau Claire, WI, 54703 or the Stone Lake Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 35, Stone Lake, WI, 54876.
"Life has been good to me."
Private Family Committal Service will take place at the Chapel of Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Mass will take place at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.