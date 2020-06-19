Hugo Donald Oja, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol, to whom he was married for over 64 years.
Hugo was born in Humboldt, Michigan on December 15, 1931, to Gerald and Emilia (Koski) Oja where he grew up and graduated from Champion High School. After serving in the Army and receiving his electrical training, he worked as an electrician in the Champion Mine and Tracy Mine in Northern Michigan.
He married Carol Fostveit on August 27, 1955, and they raised their 5 daughters in Ishpeming, Michigan and later in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. He was employed by Lakehead Pipe Line Co., Inc. for 22 years as an Electrical Supervisor and later as an Electrical Foreman.
Hugo loved spending time with family and friends and playing music. He enjoyed playing the drums, the banjo, and the organ. He was very active in the Lutheran Church, enjoyed singing in the church choir and made friends wherever he went.
Hugo is survived by his wife, Carol; 5 daughters, Vicki (Wayne) Ewer of Ladysmith, WI; Ellen (Gerard) Schueller of Ladysmith, WI; Julie (Keith) Swadburg of Dillon, CO; Diane (Scott) Warren of Hudson, WI; and Laurie (Jay) Dorenkamp of Woodbury, MN; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Jedadiah, Julie, Kayla, Ethan, Bridget, Ben, Austin, and Alec; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; sister Maria Estella Jarvi, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends! Hugo is remembered by everyone who knew him because of his outgoing personality, his sense of humor, his ability to make friends wherever he went, his love and loyalty to his family and friends, and his strong faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire or The Alzheimer's Association.
A private family service will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020. There will be no public visitation or service. Burial with military honors will take place in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.