Hunter Johnson

Hunter Johnson Obituary
Hunter T Johnson, 24, of Chippewa Falls, town of Anson, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, as the result of an accidental overdose, following a long difficult battle with addiction.
He was born May 10, 1995, in Eau Claire, the son of Elizabeth "Beth" (Kelliher) and Thomas "TJ" Johnson. He grew up on Lake Wissota in the town of Anson. He attended Stillson Elementary School and graduated from Chi-Hi in 2013.
Hunter loved the outdoors and being on the lake. He enjoyed fishing and hunting; hanging out with his brother, Chance; and cherished time spent with his six-year-old daughter, Ava.
The past few years have been tough for Hunter. Addiction took over his life and although he underwent several different treatment programs, despite his best efforts, the disease was too strong.
He will be sadly missed by his parents; TJ and Beth Johnson; brother, Chance, all of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Ava; paternal grandfather, Bernard Johnson of Osseo; aunts and uncles, John Kelliher of Chicago, Katie Kelliher of Middleton, Jerry (Michaela) Kelliher of Kansas City, MO; Annie (Cary) Whetstone of Preston, MN; many cousins; and his good friend and sponsor, Jimmy Langhoff.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mary Kay Kelliher; and his paternal grandmother, Marianne Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Hunter's family knows that this is a busy time of year and will understand if you are unable to attend the service. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated and will be used to set up a fund in Hunter's name that will help others in our community that are battling addiction. Donations may go to the Hunter T Johnson Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Chippewa County, PO Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
