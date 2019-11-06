|
Imogene Muriel Coss passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI.
Imogene Molitor was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 17, 1924 to Joseph Molitor and Grace Curtis. She attended Elk Mound schools where she graduated in 1942. Later that same year, she married Lawrence Joseph Coss on June 1, 1942 in Milwaukee.
Imogene was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and held several church and women's organization offices. Her interests were first and foremost her family, followed closely by camping, fishing and going for rides to enjoy the beauty of God's creations in nature. She is now at home with her Lord Jesus Christ and back with Lawrence where she has longed to be.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy time and laughing times, and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave when my life is now done." It is, you have, and we will, Grandma.
Lawrence and Imogene had 2 boys; Bradley (Sharon) Coss and Lowell (Charlene) Coss that survive her.
Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Brent (Nikki), Bryan(Tina), Scott (Jill), Jeffrey (LeAnn), Cheree and Chad (Carrie) Coss; 16 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Austin, Colton, Broden, Dawson, Kailen, Keegan, Kierston, Brooklyn, Hailey, Owen, Jackson, and Grasyon Coss, Justin Levy, and Karl and Logan Bauman, and 1 great-great-grandchild Brezlee Jo. Imogene is also survived by her loving sister Valerie, and many cherished relatives.
Imogene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence in 2015 after 72 years of marriage, and her parents, a granddaughter, brother LaMoine, and sister Joan.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Imogene at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 from 1-3 pm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Health and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Grandma in her final days.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019