Inez O. (Aune) Rasmussen, 98, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Inez was born on January 14, 1922 in Osseo, Wisconsin to Reverend O.C. Aune and Inez (Barsgard) Aune. She grew up in Osseo, graduating from Osseo High School in 1939 and later attending college for three years in Eau Claire and Menomonie.
Inez married John I. Rasmussen on May 3, 1942. During their 54 years of marriage, they worked hard together to build their own home in Eau Claire. They became charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and raised three sons. Inez and John enjoyed close friendships and good times with those in their neighborhood. Their many winters in Texas and years with the Badger Brittany Club also gave them numerous lifelong friendships.
Inez was employed for many years at Midelfort Clinic as a receptionist. She began working there when the clinic was a single building in downtown Eau Claire, and she retired after the clinic moved to its present location.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; son Larry; and all her siblings: Donald, Daniel, Luther, Orrin, Loretta, Valborg Jorstad, Marjorie Shanahan, and Ann Edwards. One granddaughter, Kristy Rasmussen, and multiple nieces and nephews also preceded her in death.
Inez is survived by her sons: David (Dianne) and Dennis (Darleen) Rasmussen; daughter-in-law: Sharron Rasmussen; grandchildren: Stephanie (David) Dewitz, Jessica (Brian) Walker, and Casey Rasmussen; and her great-grandchildren: Chandra Dewitz and Kyle Dewitz. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A special thanks to the awesome staff of compassionate care providers who supported and cared for Inez during her two and a half years at Orchard Hills Assisted Living. The family is grateful for the respect, kindness and friendship the staff provided, especially during her isolation due to the Covid-19 situation.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements for a celebration of life to be held at a future date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity supporting those in need during this difficult time.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.