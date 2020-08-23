1/1
Irene Anderson
Irene M. Anderson, 104, of Colfax, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation in Colfax.
Irene was born June 6, 1916 in the town of Tilden, the daughter of Anton and Theresa (Boos) Geissler.
On October 4, 1937, Irene married Carl O. A. Anderson in Stillwater, MN.
Irene worked on the family farm near New Auburn and the first with a tractor. They retired to a hobby farm near Salisbury Lake. She lived in Bloomer for 10 years and the last 5 years at the nursing home.
She was devoted to her family; and loved polka dancing, gardening, and flowering. Irene was a member of the Bloomer Moose Lodge and Bethel Lutheran Church.
Irene is survived by one son, Carl (Debbie) Anderson of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Mary (Edvin) Olson of Menomonie and Jean (Ray) Olson of Cottage Grove, MN; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 1978; her parents; 6 brothers, Albert, Ernest, Joseph, Leonard, Raymond and Clarence Geissler; and two sisters, Eleanor Meyer and Florence Bailey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, August 28 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Her granddaughter, Rev. Diane M. Olson will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie at a later date.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at the funeral home.
Irene's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Colfax Health & Rehabilitation staff for their fabulous care and loving kindness.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
