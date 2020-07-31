Irene Janos

Irene A. (Sunderlin) Janos passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at her home in Menasha WI.

She was born November 27, 1950 in Menomonie WI, to Ross and Dorothy (Korsboen) Sunderlin. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1970. She then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for 2 years. She worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She married Richard Janos on September 18, 1972 and moved to Appleton WI, where she worked at Lawrence University until she retired.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Ross and Dorothy (Korsboen) Sunderlin and her husband Richard Janos. She is survived by her sister Sandra Behling (Ray), Donna Koranski (Tom), brother-in-law Jerry Janos (Sylvia), sister-in-law Linda King (Tom), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews also her companion Joseph Kaufman.

Due to COVID-19 her memorial service will be planed later on.







