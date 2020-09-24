1/1
Irene Lake
Irene Lake, 92 of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Irene was born on March 6th, 1928 the daughter of Herman and Helen (Raschke) Meyer.
In 1948 Irene married Henry Poppe, they later divorced and in 1973 she married Burton Lake and moved to the Cadott area.
Irene is survived by her children Thomas (Sandy) Poppe of Madison, Mary (Daniel) Rudahl of Mosinee and Joan (Bradley) Nasset of Somerset; step daughters Susan (Randy) Summerfield of Bloomer and Alice (Michael) Ricucci of Virginia; Grandchildren Tamara (Art) Willemsen, Haley (Todd) Hennlich, Michelle (Joseph) Heuser, Andrew Rudahl, Jesse ((Lacey) Poppe, Samuel Poppe, Robert (Kimberly) Summerfield, Richard (Shelly) Summerfield, Michael (Abby) Summerfield and Jennifer (Erik) Larson; 17 great grandchildren and a sister Lois Stewart of Eau Claire and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; her Husband Burton; Siblings and their spouses Sister Beulah (Ernest) Erickson, Brothers Earl (Margaret) Meyer and Donald (Vonnie) Meyer and Brother in law Lewis Stewart.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Countryside Union Cemetery, Town of Goetz with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI. is in charge of arrangements.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
