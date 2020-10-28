1/1
Irene Mousel
Irene Lorraine (nee Peterson) Mousel, age 93, of Cadott WI passed from this earth on the morning of October 26th, 2020 while a resident of Lake Hallie Memory Care.
She was born on September 2nd, 1927 to Lawrence Peterson and Isabell (nee Fritsch) Peterson, on a farm in Cadott WI. Irene married Donald Mousel on October 10th, 1944, at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in Cadott.
Irene and Don farmed in the early years of their marriage. Then they both went to work outside their home. Irene worked at a local apple orchard; a mink ranch; Peter's Meats; Golden Age County Home; and Chuck Wagon Processing.
Irene was an excellent seamstress! She patched clothes for neighbors and friends, and made gorgeous folded-square rag rugs for gifts.
Irene loved to cook and bake. If you were lucky enough to sit at her table and share her meals, it was always a treat.
When she was still able, Irene enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She also loved to do jigsaw puzzles.
Irene welcomed folks with laughter, generosity and kindness. She was witty and always quick to crack a joke. She was fun!
Irene is survived by three children, Dennis Mousel, Joyce Mousel, and Deborah (Debbie) Fenner. She is further survived by her brother Harold Peterson (Verlene); sisters Geraldine Evjen (Edsel) and Lorraine Mewhorter (Dennis); grandchildren Myron Mousel (Julie), Mindy Witte, Jodie Dresel (Dan), Joseph Jensen (Alissa), Cory Fenner and Casey Fenner; great grand children Austin, Felix, Lexi, Cjaye, Jacelin, Joseph, Jacksen, James, Jude, Jackson, Hattie, Oliver and Myla and special friend Sue Bowe.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jerome and Thomas Mousel; grandson Milo Mousel; daughter-in-law Sandy Mousel; son-in-law Michael Fenner; three brothers, Duane, Richard and Bernard Peterson; and sisters Florence (Ed) Ryan and Eleanor (Ellis) Evjen.
Due to the restrictions posed by COVID, Irene's Family will have a private graveside service at Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leiser Funeral Home
511 Main St
Cadott, WI 54727
(715) 289-4298
