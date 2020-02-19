Home

Iris Klatt

Iris Klatt Obituary
Iris Klatt found eternal peace on February 10, 2020.
Loving Mother of Karleen (Mark) Rogers, Christopher (Carol) Klatt, Lisa (Gary) Baldwin, Jennifer (Cliff) Rohadfox. Beloved Grandmother to Lyndley, Jacob, Joshua, Jared, Caitlin, Genevieve, Nathan, McKenna, Emily, John, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed by her siblings Gary (Nancy) Loomis, Wendy Fitch, Carlin Loomis, and brother-in-law Eugene (Virginia) Klatt.
Reunited in death with her husband, Willard, and beloved cat Mittens, parents Genevieve and Donald Loomis, her late sister Kay Loomis, and granddaughter Megan Rogers.
She enjoyed teaching Catholic grade school for over 40 years here in Wisconsin. Long time resident of Berlin, WI. Outside of school, she loved to read, and to tend to her gardening. She enjoyed girl trips and antiquing throughout the states. She will be missed by many friends, neighbors, and relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at Roma's at N8416 County Rd ES, East Troy, WI 53120 on March 14th, 2020 at 11:00AM.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
