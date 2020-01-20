Home

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Mondovi
465 W. Main St.
Mondovi, WI 54755
1~715~926~3630

Iva Bahr

Iva Bahr Obituary
Iva Mae Bahr (nÃ©e Gifford), age 94, of Eleva, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a short illness while at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie. She was born on May 13, 1925 to Robert and Marie (Kirkwood) Gifford at the family home in the Town of Drammen, Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. Iva married Marvin "Bud" Bahr on September 3, 1944 in Fall Creek, Wisconsin and they celebrated 59 years of marriage together. Iva worked outside the home for many years. She and her husband enjoyed camping and were hosts at Merrick State Campground. Iva served for many years as president of the Eleva American Legion Auxiliary. She and Bud were members of the Howdy Partners Square Dance Club. Additionally, Iva enjoyed going to rummage sales and making crafts of all kinds, especially crocheted blankets for all the new babies born into the family.
She is survived by her sister, Norma Ward (Gifford); daughter, Diane Dryden (Bahr); son and daughter-in-law, Thomas (Sam) Bahr; seven grandchildren, Dawn Benedict (Rogers), Joe Rogers, David Butske, John Butske, Patrick Dryden, Natasha (Alex) Duggan, and Kyla Bahr; six great-grandchildren, Steven (Cassie) Benedict, Michael Benedict, Eli Butske, Lyric Dryden, Stella Duggan, and Forrest Duggan; and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin "Bud" Bahr; daughter, Donna Rogers (Bahr); two sons-in-law, Mitchell Dryden and John Rogers; and three brothers, Warren, Richard, and Gerald Gifford.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our House Senior Living and Mayo Clinic Hospice for the care of their mother, especially nurse Kara for the exceptional care given to Iva and her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi (465 W Main St, Mondovi, WI 54755) with Gary Preston officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
