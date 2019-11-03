|
Iva Elizabeth "Beth" Sewald, 46 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Beth was born to Jack and Patsy (Walters) Sewald on December 19, 1972 in Virginia. She graduated from high school in Natchez, Mississippi in 1991. After Beth attended Colin College and graduated with an associate degree in Computer Science in 1993. Then she attended University of Southern Mississippi for a year. Beth lived in Eau Claire for the past 15 years. She loved playing sports, including softball, bowling and pool. She was a softball world champion in 1984 and bowling league champion. Beth enjoyed being around people and talking. She loved her significant other Tracy Williams very much as well as their dogs Lucy and Maggie. Beth will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Beth is survived by her mother Patsy (Alan Lay) Sewald; significant other Tracy Williams; uncle Michael (Angie) Walters; and cousins: Katelyn and Samantha Walters.
Beth was preceded in death by her father Jack Sewald Jr., grandparents: Jack and Iva Sewald and William and Elizabeth Walters
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019