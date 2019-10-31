|
|
J. Ervin Strehlau, age 94, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at American Lutheran Home.
He was born October 23, 1924 in the rural Menomonie township of Red Cedar to Bertram Strehlau and Eva (Vehrs) Strehlau. He attended the local schools of Beyer Settlement and Colfax.
He was a farmer most of his working life and took pride in a neat clean farm and his Grade A herd. He and his wife, Bernadine both worked for Stout after they sold their farm. After retirement they enjoyed camping and traveling on tours to most US states. Ervin enjoyed deer hunting and pheasant hunting and most winter mornings he would be on the ice of Lake Menomin jigging for bluegills and crappies.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Bernadine, a step-son, Duane (Betty) Patridge, five grandchildren, Kris (Jeffrey) Bleibaum, Dave (Cathy) Patridge, Dan (Tara) Patridge, Troy Hellendrung, Tracy Hellendrung, and great grandchildren Brad Patridge, Clint Musgrove, Austin Hellendrung, Kyle (Amanda) Bleibaum, Jake Patridge, Morgan Patridge, and Ellery Patridge and one great-great grandchild, Everett Bleibaum. Additionally he is survived by a brother Gordon (Sharon) Strehlau, sister-in-law, Mary Strehlau, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie, his parents, Bert and Eva, one brother, Arnold, and sisters, Virginia and Phyllis.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Father John Mano officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019