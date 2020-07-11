Jack Charles Dyer aka Jack Charles Fenn, 85, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away July 1, 2020, happily puttering in his backyard.

He was born May 29, 1935 in Libby, MT to John and Iva Fenn who pre-deceased him. After the deaths of his parents, he and his sister, Luella Fenn aka Dyer were fostered by Beatrice and Ivan Dyer of the B & I Ranch, Highway 2, Libby, MT.

Jack was married to Betty Cobban Dyer, who survives him, and with whom he had three much loved daughters, Cindy Dyer Wagner, Susan Fenn Dyer, and Cherie Dyer Axelson all of whom survive. Jack's much loved younger son, by his second marriage to Joy B. Borum, Christian Keith Vincent Dyer, also pre-deceased Jack, dying May 16, 2016. Jack's much loved older son by marriage, Reid Holliday Francis Plombon, survives Jack as does Holliday Alger also included as loved family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joy B Borum, by Julie Koalska Plombon, married to Reid, and by Vanessa Veloso Dyer, widow of Christian, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild , and four nieces and three nephews. Jack also leaves behind three sons-in-law whom he loved, Paul Wagner, Thomas Wesner, and Jay Axelson. Also surviving Jack are his loved sisters- and brothers-in-law, Fern Borum married to Steve Riedel and Jean Borum married to Dennis Dingmann.

Jack Earned a bachelor's degree in art from Portland State University, Portland, OR where he was president of Delta Tau Rho Fraternity, made all the posters for events, and cooked at the popular Yaws Top Notch Restaurant. After graduation, he worked in Portland, OR for Pendleton Woolen Mills at their headquarters there. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. After some years at company headquarters, Jack moved to Plymouth, MN where he co-owned a Pendleton sales territory covering North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and part of Wisconsin with a sales office in downtown Minneapolis. Subsequently, he co-owned a Volkswagen Saab dealership in St. Paul, MN. After selling his interest there, he moved with his second wife, Joy, to Eau Claire, WI where he was general manager of Borum-Dyer Volkswagen & Audi. Under his leadership, he and the dealership were awarded honors from Volkswagen and Audi as an exemplary dealership with outstanding customer service. In 1987, Jack and Joy moved to Scottsdale, AZ where Jack happily remained in the automobile business retiring from Scottsdale Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. Jack loved all special cars and was fortunate to have had a show quality Porsche 356 and an almost like new Porsche 928 in which he and Joy had many happy adventures.

Jack leaves behind many of his beautiful oil paintings, acrylic pieces, and some air brush creations. Jack was known as a wise, gentle when called for, frank when necessary, compassionate, funny person of great integrity who loved all his animals including many rescue dogs and two, more recent rescue cats.

He was much loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the Nature Conservatory.

Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store