Jack Hagins

Jack Patrick Hagins, the third to inherit that name, was one hell of a man, wasn't he?

Jack passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Friday, September 25, about two months after his 61rst birthday. Luckily, he was in the lovely home he and his honey, Sadie, lived in together. Oh, how they loved each other; like peas in a pod, those two were.

Jack was a father of three; Bernadette Hagins, Matthew Gilbert, and Maggie Culver-Hagins. Each of them will miss him more than words can describe.

He was a traveler at heart. In his teens, he visited South America, and could never quit after that. He loved the Wild West and Wild Midwest too. He spent much of his life going back and forth between New Mexico and Wisconsin. Legend has it that his many soulmates lived in each of those states, respectively.

Jack was a walking library. He was so well-read and could answer any question you could think up. Even still, he was the humblest man you could imagine. So compassionate and so considerate. He was a grumpy ol' fart, but he loved hard. The closest of us to him knew that about Jack, but better late than never to share a great secret like that. Jack loved nature, and specifically animals. Show that man a snake, and he'd be giddier than a kid after a long Halloween night. As most of us know, he was almost as passionate about kayaking as he was about politics. Oh, that man. He could rant and rave for a whole week if you let him.

Oh! And he loved to cook! He was so free and happy when he was cooking. He could whip up the tastiest meal you'd ever had in about a minute and would lose his mind if you took the top off the rice too early.

He loved to make everyone laugh so hard that they'd pee themselves. No one could ever tell a story like he could. It was a Hagins thing, ya know.

Although it's more painful than anyone could have expected to say goodbye to him, he left this world a better, funnier place. He was a light in so many peoples' lives and no LED will ever be bright enough to outshine him.

From us to you, Jack, we love you so very much. Thank you for all that you were. No services will be held at this time.







