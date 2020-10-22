Jaclyn Bailey

Jaclyn A. Bailey, age 88, of St. Paul, MN, passed away October 18, 2020.

Jackie was born February 5, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI to Leo and Helen (Misura) Shepler. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1950. She married Frank Bailey in 1963 and they settled in St. Paul. Jackie made a home for Frank, and his three children, Robert, Janet and Patricia and a year later they added a son, David to the family.

She was a member of St. Andrews Parish and when Frank passed away in 1982 she started working in the pre-school at St. Andrews.

Jackie is survived by her children Robert, Janet and David and one brother, William, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special nephew and wife, Gregory and Patricia Cooper, and her niece and caregiver Anne Saatela.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, daughter Patricia Crawford, son-in-law Herbie Crawford and sister Rita Cooper.

Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to donor's choice.







