Jacob "Jake" Vitek, Jr., 84, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Care Partners on Birch Street in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family.
Jake was born in Mellen, WI, on May 18, 1935, a son of Jacob and Bertha (Kelly) Vitek. He attended elementary school in Mellen, Superior and Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School with the Class of 1954.
Jake married Betty Olson on June 2, 1956. Together they raised a daughter, Pamela, and son, Kenneth. Jake served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He worked for Eau Claire Laundry, Whites Machine Works and the City of Eau Claire, retiring in August 1995. Jake was a member of Sacred Heart - St. Patrick Parish. He also served on the board for AFSCME Council 40 as well as Local 284, City of Public Works Division. Jake was also a member of the Eau Claire County Democratic Party. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to classic country music, gardening and fishing.
Jacob is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Paul) Tubbs of Eau Claire; sisters, Cleone DeRusha of Eau Claire and Karen Sokol of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, William Tubbs of Eau Claire, Daniel (Elizabeth) Tubbs of Eau Claire and Carrie Vitek of Cadott; great-grandchildren, Shauna Hurt of Menomonie, Della Tubbs of Eau Claire and Warren Tubbs of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Pat Brenn of Mondovi and Virginia Vitek of Eau Claire; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; son, Kenneth Vitek; grandsons, Shaun Vitek and Jacob Vitek III; sister, Vera Lorge; brothers, Kenneth and John "Bob" Vitek; in-laws, Joseph Olson, Mabel Olson and Sherman Olson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Care Partners on Birch Street and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care of Jake.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the WEST CHAPEL. Inurnment will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 53.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020